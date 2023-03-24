The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $137.83 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 116.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $6,845,828 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

