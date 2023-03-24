Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 202,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 38,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $236.38 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

