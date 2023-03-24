Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Takes $105,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $394.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.07. The company has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
