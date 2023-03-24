Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $116.96 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

