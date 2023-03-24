Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $231.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.73. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

