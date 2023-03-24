Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $91.55 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

