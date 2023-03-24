Diversified Trust Co Sells 69 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $274.28 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.