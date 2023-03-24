Diversified Trust Co Sells 6,042 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $54.21 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Recommended Stories

