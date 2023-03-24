The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Toro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Toro by 990.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toro
Toro Stock Down 0.4 %
Toro stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Toro Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.
Toro Profile
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro (TTC)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.