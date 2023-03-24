The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Toro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Toro by 990.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Toro news, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $2,917,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,633 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

