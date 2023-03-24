Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

