Diversified Trust Co Sells 252 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Waters by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 5,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Waters by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Waters by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Stock Down 1.4 %

WAT stock opened at $298.17 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

