Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

ORCL stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.