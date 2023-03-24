Diversified Trust Co Sells 684 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 185,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,679,000 after buying an additional 92,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $341.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.04.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

