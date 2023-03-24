Diversified Trust Co Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $69.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

