Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Workday Trading Up 2.0 %

Workday stock opened at $188.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $233,538.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,035,897.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.