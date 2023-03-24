Diversified Trust Co Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $29.03 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

