Diversified Trust Co Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SEA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,652 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $136.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

