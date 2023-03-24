Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 17th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.
Shoe Carnival Price Performance
NASDAQ SCVL opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
