Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$735.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.77 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.26 million, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Steelcase by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

