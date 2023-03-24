iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.09. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 1,566,096 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
iQIYI Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $7,409,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $12,818,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 1,115.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $6,794,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
