iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.09. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 1,566,096 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $7,409,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $12,818,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 1,115.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $6,794,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

