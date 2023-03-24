Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $7.61 on Friday. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $858.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Stories

