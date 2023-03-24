Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $7.61 on Friday. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $858.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Stories

