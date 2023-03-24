Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.04

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.04 and last traded at $64.04, with a volume of 5700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $911.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.