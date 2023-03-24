Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.04

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.04 and last traded at $64.04, with a volume of 5700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $911.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
