Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 4,278,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 37,095,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

