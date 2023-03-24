ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 4.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 1,956,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,612,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 105.00%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

