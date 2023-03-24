Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.96. 5,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 100,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $528.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $243,991.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,181.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $243,991.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,181.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $406,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

