PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,103,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 485,397 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.75.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 124,761 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

