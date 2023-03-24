PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,103,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 485,397 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.75.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
