iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,466,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 997,394 shares.The stock last traded at $6.93 and had previously closed at $7.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAR. Raymond James downgraded shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

iStar Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $594.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iStar Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iStar by 5,073.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 2,308.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 1,428.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 7,576.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

