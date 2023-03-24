iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,466,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 997,394 shares.The stock last traded at $6.93 and had previously closed at $7.28.
Several brokerages have issued reports on STAR. Raymond James downgraded shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $594.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
