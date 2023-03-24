Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Sells 15,826 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $44,154.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 666,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,515.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Larry Steinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Larry Steinberg sold 11,728 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $30,023.68.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $13,322.54.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 5.5 %

Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

RENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.