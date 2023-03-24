Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.93

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1724144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

Marqeta Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735,035 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

