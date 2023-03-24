Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.22. 175,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 381,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Phreesia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48.

Insider Activity

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,089.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 29.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after buying an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $11,425,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 39.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after buying an additional 399,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

