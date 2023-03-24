Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $179.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

