The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.45 Per Share

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hershey in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $9.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.20.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $243.98 on Friday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $247.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.43 and a 200 day moving average of $230.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,895,361. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

