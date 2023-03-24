Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

