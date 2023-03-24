Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,554 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shares of SHEL opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

