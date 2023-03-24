iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

