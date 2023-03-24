Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $498,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

