Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Down 3.5%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.71. 77,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 843,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

