Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.94. 81,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,738,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 69,682 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

