Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.94. 81,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,738,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.