Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 109,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 961,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
AMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $893.02 million, a P/E ratio of -278.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
