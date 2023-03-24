Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Down 3.9%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.15. 181,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 972,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $5,607,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,540 shares during the period. Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

