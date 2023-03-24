Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Down 3.9%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.15. 181,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 972,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
Genius Sports Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.