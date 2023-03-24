KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 4.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.00. 2,274,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,585,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -98.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -1.13.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
