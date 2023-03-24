KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 4.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.00. 2,274,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,585,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -98.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of KE by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

