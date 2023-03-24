First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Trading Up 3.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating)’s share price were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $610.37 and last traded at $609.13. Approximately 58,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 120,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $589.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $777.48.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $162,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

