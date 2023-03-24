Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 3.3% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. 238,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,423,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

About Weibo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,917,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,154,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Weibo by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,789,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,896 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.