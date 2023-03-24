Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.30. 656,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,998,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Futu Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 18.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 564.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Stories

