Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading 3.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% on Wednesday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 2,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 4th quarter worth about $2,635,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

