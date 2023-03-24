Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 16,219,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 89,467,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

