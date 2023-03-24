Keel Point LLC Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 119.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.53) to GBX 5,100 ($62.63) in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.42) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.89) to GBX 3,600 ($44.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.