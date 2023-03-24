JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 148,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 675,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. CLSA reduced their target price on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in JOYY by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of JOYY by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.