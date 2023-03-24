Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 4.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 6,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 120,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JANX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.