Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 4.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 6,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 120,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
A number of research analysts recently commented on JANX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
