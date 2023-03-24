Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 390,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 390,387 shares.The stock last traded at $7.13 and had previously closed at $6.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.